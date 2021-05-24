Carol Jean Gifford, 79, of Home, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, while at her residence.
The daughter of Robert and E. Jean (Peoples) Broad, she was born July 31, 1941, in Clearfield.
Carol was a member of the Old Mahoning Baptist Church. She was employed as an instructional aide for Marion Center Area School District. Carol enjoyed nature and feeding the wildlife.
Surviving are her children, Bradley (Michelle) Gifford and Brent Gifford; grandchildren Brandon and Benjamin Gifford; sister Kathy (Brian) Wisneski; and a brother, Charles (Reggie) Broad.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband William D. Gifford; brother Robert Broad; and a sister, Nerissa Broad.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in Morningside Cemetery will be private.