Carol Jean Sylvis, 73, of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Carol was born in Punxsutawney on Oct. 4, 1947.
After graduating from Marion Center High School, she attended Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in physical education.
Carol and Jim were married June 21, 1969. She taught physical education at Shannock Valley High School in Rural Valley. She later moved to Tennessee in 1977 and began working for the Tennessee Mid-Cumberland State Health Department.
After 33 years of service, she retired as the regional director of Tennessee’s Tender Care program.
Carol was a member of the Northfield Church in Gallatin, Tenn. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, taking long rides in her red convertible and spending time with her family and friends.
She loved to shop for clothes and shoes and was constantly spoiling her three granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Duke, and is survived by her mother, Martha Duke, her husband of 51 years, Jim Sylvis, daughter Shannon Haylett (Todd), and granddaughters Ashley, Amanda and Alivia.
Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed and warmly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Hendersonville Funeral Home with committal services to follow in the Mausoleum, 353 Main St., Hendersonville.
The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 until services begin at 2. The Rev. Tom Haddon will officiate the service.
Visit the online obituary at www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.