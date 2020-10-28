Carol Kauffman

Carol Dickerson Kauffman, 85, of Indiana, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a short stay in Hospice Care at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home. The daughter of Woodward T. Dickerson and Margaret (Woods) Dickerson, she was born March 3, 1935, in Philadelphia.
Carol was a tenacious athlete, who was a standout in tennis, winning dozens of championships and receiving national recognition as one of the top junior players in the eastern United States. While in college at the University of Richmond, Carol was a member of three varsity sports teams: tennis, field hockey and basketball. Interestingly, people who watched Carol compete in all of three of these events explained that, despite her tennis prominence and accolades, the sport in which she excelled the most was field hockey. Later in life, and after becoming a mother, Carol continued to dabble in tennis, playing in and winning many local and regional events. Throughout all ages of her life, her most cherished place to spend time was in Eagles Mere, where her parents had once operated the Crestmont Inn.
Carol was an active hiker, swimmer, reader and loved animals, especially horses. Her love for horses into early adulthood was only surpassed by her love for dogs later in life. After getting an Ibizan Hound puppy in her 50s, she quickly became a full-fledged dog enthusiast, traveling throughout the United States and Canada showing her dogs and having them compete in lure coursing. She was an over 30-year-long member of the Laurel Highlands Kennel Association and achieved championship confirmation for all five of her dogs. In 1992, her dog Raj won best of breed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Always one who enjoyed words and dialog, the highlight of many of her days was having a conversation with a friend, possibly about an unexpected topic, or receiving a note or card in the mail. Countless dinners were spent with her joyfully relaying to her grandchildren who she had bumped into or had heard from on a particular day. Until slightly more than a month before her passing, Carol was blessed to have been able to continue to regularly spend time hiking and walking in the woods with her dog(s), enjoying the beauty of nature and experiencing all of its seasons and stages.
Surviving are her children, Margaret T. Kauffman, Georgia, and Thomas (Pamela) Kauffman, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Tommy and Anna. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Reed, Williamsport, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William.
Her family will receive friends at the John A. Lefdahl funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. for a celebration of life gathering.
As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s memory to the Indiana County Humane Society or the Indiana Free Library.
We encourage all of her friends and family to take the time to go for a walk in the woods (with a loved one, four-footed or otherwise) and simply enjoy the serenity and beauty found in nature and fondly think of her.