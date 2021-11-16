Carol L. Bash

Carol L. (Lowther) Bash, 80, of Commodore, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from her home, where her loving family was by her side.
The daughter of Sylvester “S. J.” and Helen (Wilson) Lowther, she was born on Aug. 27, 1941, in Johnstown.
Carol was raised in Armagh and attended the United School District.
She married the love of her life, Lyle A. “Skip” Bash, on Oct. 15, 1956, and they shared more than 65 years of marriage together.
Carol was the owner and administrator of Bash’s Personal Care Home for 32 years and before that cared for the elderly in her home. She also clerked for Pete Stewart, auctioneer.
She was a member of Pine Flats Church of God, where she held the office of treasurer. Carol served on the boards of Mahoning Medical Center and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Carol is survived by her husband, Lyle A. “Skip” Bash, of Commodore; her four children, Jeff Bash and wife Deb, of Commodore; Scot Bash and wife JoAnn, of Commodore; Timothy Bash and wife Lill, of Cherry Tree; and Penny Lutman and husband George, of Commodore. She was the loving Grammy of 12 grandchildren and great-Grammy of 21 great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Myers and companion Bob Kostryk, of Dixonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Henry, Edgar, William, Robert, Boots, Mary, JoAnne, Peggy, Ethel Mae and Donald; her grandson, baby boy Bash; and her great-grandson, Logan Tyler Clawson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. On Friday, viewing will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service at Pine Flats Church of God, located in Pine Flats with a physical address of 1681 Route 580, Clymer. Her son, Pastor Timothy Bash, will officiate. Interment will take place at Cookport Methodist Cemetery in Cookport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Flats Church of God c/o: 338 King Road, Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
Please visit www.rair ighfh.com to sign Carol’s guestbook and share a condolence message.