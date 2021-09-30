Carol “Cookie” L. (Lowmaster) Rummel, 76, of Cherry Tree, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of Donald D. and Thelma (Hicks) Lowmaster, Cookie was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Spangler.
She married James “Jim” M. Rummel on June 12, 1965, and they shared over 56 years of marriage together.
Cookie was devoted to her family. She enjoyed communicating regularly with her family and friends on Facebook. Cookie was also an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Cherry Tree; her sons, James S. Rummel and wife Kristen, of Kittanning, and Jody D. Rummel and wife Crystal, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her granddaughter, Lacey Hohl and fiancé Toni Munang, of Plum; and her three great-grandchildren, Lily, Zara and Mekhi.
Cookie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Lowmaster.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Cookie’s guestbook and share a condolence message.