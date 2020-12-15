Carol Lee Gardner, 84, of Penn Run, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, while at Bethany Place Residential Care Center.
The daughter of William and Mary (Warner) Hardin, she was born March 8, 1936, in Nanty Glo.
Carol had been employed by General Motors. She was a member of Maple Grove Church. Carol enjoyed cooking.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Pam) Gardner, Daniel Gardner, Ronald Gardner and Terry (Trina) Gardner; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Gardner; infant son, John Gardner; daughter, Carol Gardner; and brothers, Bill, Don and Michael Hardin.
As per Carol’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.