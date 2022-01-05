Carol M. Jewart

Carol Marie Jewart, 69, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Born in 1952 at the family farm, she was the daughter of Duane Thomas and Elsie Jean (Stadtmiller) Jewart.
Carol graduated from Marion Center High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She loved flowers and her favorite job was that of a florist.
Carol is survived by five sisters and brothers: Judith Mountain (husband Steve), of Greencastle; Ronald Jewart (wife Joyce), of Home; Patricia Santini (husband August), of Plumville; Linda Loughner (husband Bill), of Indiana; and Edward Jewart (wife Jane), of Home. She is survived by many nieces and nephews including Nathan Mountain and his partner, Glenn Taylor, who looked after her while she was living at the nursing home in Lancaster.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery, 845 Rose St., Indiana, with the Rev. Jerry Hock officiating.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of The Groffs Family Funeral Home, Lancaster.
