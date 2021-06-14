Carol Marie (Clark) Backus, 80, of Home, went to be reunited with her husband Larry, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A daughter of Chester Clark and Lorina (Tompkins) Goodwin, she was born March 26, 1941, in Keating Summit, Potter County.
Carol was a homemaker and in her free time she enjoyed sewing, seamstressing, gardening, making wedding cakes and camping.
She is survived by her four children: Lawrence R. Backus and wife Sally, of New Alexandria; Ronald J. Backus and wife Tina, of Indiana; Dawn M. Howell and husband Mike, of Marion Center; and Donna D. Price and husband Dennis, of Greensboro; nine grandchildren: Sarah, Brian, Mark, Charlene, Erik, Briell, Robert, Stephen and Andrew; six great-grandchildren: Madison, Kaylee, Gunnar, Lora, Elliot and Landon; two brothers: Chester Clark and wife Lois, and Norman Clark and wife Linda; and two sisters: Darlene Stauffer and husband Jerry, and Goldie Gromley and husband Phil.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Backus, and a grandson, Larry Backus.
In accordance with Carol’s wishes, there will be no visitation.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.
