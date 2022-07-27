Carol Sue Pierce, 83, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
She was born in Indiana on July 19, 1939, to Lincoln and Sylvia (Halldin) Lentz and lived in the Indiana area her entire life. A 1957 graduate of Indiana High School, Sue worked as a dental assistant at Chestnut Hill Dental, retiring in 1990.
A member of the Indiana Moose, she enjoyed her home chores, especially flower gardening.
Sue is survived by her children, sons Edward Pierce and David Pierce, of Indiana; siblings, Elda Lentz, of Martinsburg; Tim (Sharon) Lentz, of Johnstown; Ida (John) Batulis, of Delaware; Loraine (Tom), of Connecticut; John (Evelyn) Lentz, of Rural Valley; Jamie Wetzel, of Marion Center; and Marguerite (Terry) Chambers, of Maryland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Clair A. Pierce, whom she married on May 10, 1958, and who passed away on May 10, 2011, after 53 years of marriage.
Friends will be received by the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
