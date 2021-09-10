Carole Ann Cable, 76, of Paris, Ill., passed away at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Ill.
She was a homemaker.
She was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Iselin, the daughter Geno and Clara (Ploskunak) Beni.
She was married to Ralph D. Cable, who passed away in September 1971.
Survivors include her children, Jody Tonkin, of Corbin, Ky.; Carole (Brad) Shaffer of Brocton, Ill.; Ralph (Kimberly Shearer) Shirley, of Paris; and Tracy (Lewis Stultz) Shirley, of Paris; three brothers, Sam (Anna Marie) Beni, of Florida; Barry (Chrissy) Beni, of Young Township; and Bruce Beni, of Young Township; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Randy Cable; and a grandson, Matthew Jackson.
Carole was a former member of the Mod Mothers Club. She enjoyed camping and cooking, and she loved her dog Sparky.
According to Carole’s wishes, there will be no public services. Templeton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please consider sharing a memory, photo or condolence with Carole’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.TempletonFuneralHome.com.