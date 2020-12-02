Carole L. Vangrin, 82, of Bel Air, Md., passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Born Dec. 6, 1937, in Clymer, she was the daughter of Edward and Helen (Laverick) Vasbinder, of Clymer.
In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Joseph Vangrin; sister, Jean Ann Witherow; brothers-in-law; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
Carole is survived by her daughters, Dawn Lynn Vangrin and Bethany Ann Vangrin; and son, Eric Edward Vangrin; and her loyal dog, Porter, to whom she devoted her life. Also surviving is her sister, Mary Jane Maize, and her daughters and their families; nieces, nephews and cousins; and many close friends.
Carole was the first in her family to graduate from college at Indiana State Teachers College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education-family and consumer science. She started her teaching career at Apollo-Ridge High School, where she met the love of her life and fellow mathematics teacher, Joe. After marriage, Joe and Carole moved to Maryland for their teaching career. Carole spent many years prior to children and after raising her family teaching for Harford County public schools. She taught family and consumer science for several schools: Bel Air High School, Fallston High, Bel Air Middle School, North Harford Middle and Joppatowne High School.
Carole was an active member of Bel Air United Methodist Church and served in faith on several groups and committees. Carole was a member of the United Methodist Women — Esther Circle, helped at Manna House and monthly mission dinners. Carole was part of the first group to organize the Gingerbread Factory Bazaars and made signature aprons and other sewing projects to sell. Carole enjoyed working in the church library and knitted prayer shawls for home/hospital-bound individuals and scarves for the homeless.
Carole always enjoyed going on day trips with her family, visiting Longwood Gardens, enjoying the sights of nature and going out to lunch with her many friend groups. Carole was a lifelong member of Girl Scouts and was a troop leader starting in high school. Carole was also a member of the Harford Bird Club and acted as corresponding secretary for many years and helped organize many social events over the years. Carole was a talented seamstress and even judged 4-H sewing projects at the Maryland State Fair and Harford County Farm Fair. She was a wonderful home cook and baker and was always willing to donate to a bake sale. She loved to host parties and would often spend months prior planning and organizing the glassware, food and décor in order to make the event special for her guests. Carole had a quiet, loving nature and always saw the good in people. She had incredible empathy and never failed to help those in need.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brightview Senior Living — Bel Air, Synergy HomeCare and Amedisys Inc. for the care provided to Carole.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.
The family will hold a memorial service in the spring to honor the life of Carole.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bel Air United Methodist Church — Food Ministry or to the Clymer Methodist Church.