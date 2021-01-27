Caroline Germain Frye-Shanley, 83, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Frank and Fannie (Apicello) Sepi, she was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Kent, Ohio.
In the late 1960s to the early ’70s, Caroline owned and operated Carol’s Lounge and was the co-owner of Frye’s Honda. Before retiring, Caroline was employed as a hostess for The Rose Inn restaurant. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who gave her joy and happiness.
Surviving are her children, Joe (Suzanne) Frye and Steve (Dawn) Frye; grandchildren, Samantha Frye, Chloe Frye, Steven Frye and Bret (Eliza) Baird; sister, Marie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Joseph Frye; second husband, Patrick Shanley; brothers, Michael and Daniel Sepi; and a sister, Josephine “Dolly” Waller.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen, officiating. As per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment in the St. Bernard Cemetery will follow.