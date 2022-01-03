Carolyn A. Zeigler, 83, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
A daughter of Lucille Sawyer, she was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Indiana, where she lived her entire life.
Carolyn was an administrative assistant for National Mine in Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, William Zeigler, and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
There was no visitation. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
