Carolyn Ann (Kunkle) Fritchman, a realtor for three decades who also headed Indiana County’s tourist bureau and participated in many other civic organizations, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was 82.
Mrs. Fritchman, who began her real estate career in 1985, worked at Norma White Realty, Putt Real Estate and other firms. As the Indiana County Tourist Bureau’s executive director, Mrs. Fritchman promoted the area and helped coordinate many public events, including appearances by Queen Evergreen, the annual Christmas tree lighting and a 1983 celebration to honor Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart on his 75th birthday.
Queen Evergreen XX, who had been crowned on the eve of Stewart’s hometown visit, recalled Mrs. Fritchman urging her to enjoy the moment. Thrilled to be riding with a famous movie star in the parade, Queen Evergreen confided that she wished to give Stewart a kiss.
“I was brand new,” Susan (McCullough) Wilson told The Indiana Gazette years later. “So I asked [Mrs. Fritchman] if I could. She said it was my show and I could do whatever I wanted to. So I kissed him.”
Mrs. Fritchman also helped with early efforts to establish the Jimmy Stewart Museum. During her time at the tourist bureau, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame’s county chapter was inaugurated, and historic Ewings Mill was reopened for tourism.
Carolyn Ann Fritchman was born March 25, 1940, in Detroit to Sebastian and Ann (Malhosky) Cubeta. Her father, a second-generation Italian immigrant, was a labor organizer with the United Auto Workers. Her mother’s family immigrated from Ukraine and settled in Nanty Glo.
Mrs. Fritchman graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1958. She served as president of the Indiana Hospital Auxiliary and as an officer in the Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club. She helped organize the March of Dimes Mothers’ March, led a Girl Scout troop and while living in Arizona worked as a teacher’s aide assisting children with disabilities. She sang in the Sounds of Style quartet and the Indi-Anna chapter of the Sweet Adelines choir, competed in local golf tournaments and loved to travel.
Mrs. Fritchman was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon N. Fritchman. A previous marriage to Fred E. Kunkle, of New River, Ariz., ended in divorce.
She is survived by four children: Prudence Ann Kunkle, of Phoenix; Fredrick Kunkle and his wife, Evelyn Hockstein, of Washington, D.C.; Stephen C. Kunkle, of Phoenix; and Timothy J. Kunkle and his wife, Tracey, of Indiana. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Laura Dougherty, Joseph Dougherty, Hannah Kunkle, Madeleine Kunkle, Olivia Kunkle, Carter Kunkle, Emily Kunkle, Daisy Ore, Alicia Rounds and Adam Kunkle; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held March 25, 2023, at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.