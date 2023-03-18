A memorial service will be held this month for Carolyn Ann (Kunkle) Fritchman, a realtor for three decades who also headed Indiana County’s tourist bureau and participated in many other civic organizations.
Mrs. Fritchman died Oct. 20, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was 82. Mrs. Fritchman, who began her real estate career in 1985, worked at Norma White Realty, Putt Real Estate and other firms.
As the Indiana County Tourist Bureau’s executive director, Mrs. Fritchman promoted the area and helped coordinate many public events, including appearances by Queen Evergreen, the annual Christmas tree lighting and a 1983 celebration to honor Hollywood actor Jimmy Stewart on his 75th birthday.
Carolyn Ann Fritchman was born March 25, 1940, in Detroit, to Sebastian and Ann (Malhosky) Cubeta. Her father, a second-generation Italian immigrant, was a labor organizer with the United Auto Workers. Her mother’s family immigrated from Ukraine and settled in Nanty Glo.
Mrs. Fritchman graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1958. She served as president of the Indiana Hospital Auxiliary and as an officer in the Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club. She helped organize the March of Dimes Mothers’ March, led a Girl Scout troop and, while living in Arizona, worked as a teacher’s aide assisting children with disabilities.
She sang in the Sounds of Style quartet and the Indi-Anna Chapter of the Sweet Adelines choir, competed in local golf tournaments and loved to travel.
Mrs. Fritchman was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon N. Fritchman. A previous marriage to Fred E. Kunkle, of New River, Ariz., ended in divorce.
She is survived by four children: Prudence Ann Kunkle, of Phoenix, Fredrick Kunkle and his wife, Evelyn Hockstein, of Washington, D.C., Stephen C. Kunkle, of Phoenix, and Timothy J. Kunkle and his wife, Tracey, of Indiana. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Laura Dougherty, Joseph Dougherty, Hannah Kunkle, Madeleine Kunkle, Olivia Kunkle, Carter Kunkle, Emily Kunkle, Daisy Ore, Alicia Rounds and Adam Kunkle; and five great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Indiana County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.