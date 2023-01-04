Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934, in Elmora (Bakerton).
A woman of great faith, Callie was a longtime member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Northern Cambria, where for many years she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Callie enjoyed singing in the church choir. She served on many committees, including the pastor parish committee, and was the current church auditor.
Callie was a 1952 graduate of Montgomery Township High School and a 1956 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Retiring in 1989, Callie taught math for 33 years at the Northern Cambria School District.
In Callie’s words, “for a tremendous amount of years” she thoroughly loved being a math tutor. She was still currently tutoring math students.
She was very active in the former Schryock Grange #1359 in Bowdertown and the former United Methodist Women, as well as being a member of the PA Retired Public School Employees Association and a founding member of the Northern Cambria Hall of Fame.
Callie was an avid reader all of her life.
She is survived by her two sisters-in-law: Ruth Anne Blose, of Butler, and Beckie Blose, of Duncansville; her two nephews: Paul Blose and wife Maria and Mark Blose and wife Tammy; niece, Ellen Blose; great-nephews: Jonathan, Taylor and Adam Blose and Matthew Zimmel, and Daniel Blose; great-niece, Audra Jane Welch; her great-great-niece and -nephew: Josephina and Nolan Blose; and her close friends: Tina Stebbins, Mark Stebbins, Ashley Stebbins and Cody Stebbins.
Callie was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers: James Harry Blose and Thomas Monroe Blose.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. On Saturday, visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Northern Cambria, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Darlene Wiewiora. Interment will be at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to her church in care of St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1038, Northern Cambria, PA 15714. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Callie’s guestbook and share a condolence message.