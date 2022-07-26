Carolyn E. Fabry, 88, of Shelocta, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born June 12, 1934, in Kittanning, to Kenneth A. and Martha A. (Stivason) Cable.
Carolyn was a lifelong resident of the area. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and also worked as a caregiver in people’s homes. She loved animals and wildlife, spending much of her time working in nature. Carolyn also enjoyed working in her gardens.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey P. Borowitz, of North Carolina, Brian K. Borowitz and wife Martty, of Indiana, and Michael J. Borowitz and partner Dennis Jesse, of Baton Rouge, La.; daughter Melinda S. Carvin and husband Kevin, of Arnold; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Campbell, of Ford City.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband John M. Fabry, whom she married May 29, 1982, and who died Jan. 5, 1999; and her brothers Jerry Cable and Kenneth Cable.
At Carolyn’s wishes, services will be private.
Burial will be at South Bend Cemetery in Shelocta.
Contributions can be made in Carolyn’s memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
