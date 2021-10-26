Carolyn I. Wadding

Carolyn Irene Wadding, 74, of Home (Washington Township), went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Carolyn was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Kittanning, and was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Adams) Clever.
Carolyn met the love of her life, James Wadding, at a square-dance at the Dayton Fairgrounds. They married Nov. 18, 1967, and would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this November. Carol retired from Marion Center School District in 1990 as a bus driver. In recent years, she could be seen running errands for the family business, Wadding Family Meats. Everyone could see her coming with her mini-schnauzers hanging out the window either in her van or putting around in the golf cart. Carol was a lifelong, die-hard fan of the Steelers and Pirates. She would dress from head to toe in black-n-gold every Steeler Sunday. She was an avid collector of porcelain angels.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Wadding; two children, Ronald James Wadding, of Plumville, and Cheryl Lynn, of Fayetteville, Ga.; two grandsons, Alex Jacob and Aaron Joshua, both of McDonough, Ga.; brother, Benjamin (Beverly) Clever, of Kittanning; two sisters, Isabelle (John) Stiles, of Indiana, and her baby sister, Rhoda Clever, of Millbrook, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Joni Wolfe; and brother, Lindsay Clever.
Family and friends will be received today from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, Home, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery.