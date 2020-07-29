Carolyn Jean (Womble) Anthony, 75, of Blairsville, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Rob Ingmire officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.