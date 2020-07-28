Carolyn Jean (Womble) Anthony, 75, of Blairsville, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
She was the daughter of Lawrence Womble and Laura F. (Hammond) Womble; she was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., on April 11, 1945.
Carolyn was a member
of Independent Baptist Church in Blairsville and the United States Daughters of the Confederacy.
She was a graduate of Blairsville High School Class of 1964.
She loved to travel with her husband, Ron, flower gardening and bird watching.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald W. Anthony; children, Judith Beggs, of Blairsville, David Anthony (Sue), of Oglesby, Ill.; and Jonathan Anthony, of Shelocta; sisters, Joyce Brewington, of Zebulon, N.C., and Judi Baily, of Cape May, N.J.; grandchildren, Robert J. Beggs III, Katlyn Anthony, Allison Anthony, Elizabeth Isaacson and Brian Hancock; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Isaacson and Cella Isaacson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Anthony; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Beggs.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Rob Ingmire officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairs-ville.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.