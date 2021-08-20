Carolyn M. Fatta

Carolyn Marie Fatta, 81, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Nicholas and Anna (Kachilla) Besh.
Carolyn was raised in the Penn Hills area and graduated from Penn Hills High School. From 1963 to 1976, she and her husband, Jack, lived in California. In 1976, they moved to the Indiana County area. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana. She previously worked at Eat’n Park and helped with the family cleaning business. Carolyn loved her family and enjoyed her Sheetz coffee runs, gardening outside and baking.
Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Joe A. Fatta and wife Rosaria, of the Florida Keys; David M. Fatta, of Jacksonville, Texas; and Scott A. Fatta and wife Crystal, of Whitesburg; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Nicholas Besh and wife Debbie; two sisters, Donna and Denise; and a sister-in-law, Pat Besh. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack, whom she married Sept. 3, 1958, and who passed away Dec. 17, 2018; brother, Larry Besh; and stepmother, Margaret Besh.
Funeral services will be privately held. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Carolyn’s family visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.