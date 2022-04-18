Carolyn “MaMa” Wier, 83, of Indiana, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, while at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The daughter of Carl and Nellie (Senkus) Antonizio, she was born March 29, 1939, in Wilkinsburg.
Carolyn packed a punch in her tiny 4-foot-10 body and never minced her words. She could stop her daughters in their tracks with one look, even as adults. Carolyn was the heart of her family; she was supportive and a rock in their times of need. She held a soft spot for any animal, especially those that needed fed or sheltered. Carolyn was an avid Pittsburgh sports and Notre Dame fan.
Her real joy in life, though, was her grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. All of them were the biggest lights in her life, and being their MaMa was her favorite job.
Surviving are her daughters, Lisa Wier, of Home; Lynn Wier, of Slickville; and Laurie Wier and her fiancée, Josh Fisher, of Homer City; sister, Rita Antonizio, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, DJ Gardner, Alicia Henry, Corey (Stephanie) Wier, Thomas Barclay and Logan Fisher; great-grandchildren, Bradyn Weaver, Piper and Mitchell Wier; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton Wier; and a brother, Carl S. Antonizio.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701, to assist with funeral arrangements.