Carolyn R. (Kirschman) Grove, 83, of Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 14, 1939, she was a daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (McGibbeny) Kirchman. She married Royden P. Grove on Aug. 24, 1963.
Carolyn graduated from Bethel Park High School and received her Bachelor of Education degree from Indiana State College. She was a teacher in the Bethel Park and Blairsville-Saltsburg school districts, having taught second, fourth and sixth grade as well as remedial reading. She became a homemaker and then later returned to teaching as a substitute teacher.
She liked making and shopping for crafts, which decorated her family’s home for holidays throughout the year. She also enjoyed sporting events and always cheered for the Steelers, as her son worked for the team. She dedicated her life to helping kids starting with her students and then with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and good friend.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Royden; her children: Royden P. Grove Jr. (Dahlia), of Cranberry Township; Ryan S. Grove (AnnMarie), of Erie; and Rob A. Grove (Kaija), of Dacula, Ga. She is also survived by her siblings, Arthur Kirschman Jr., of Warren, Ohio, and Linda Bricklemyer (Bruce), of Avonmore. Eight grandchildren survive her, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Allan and Duane Kirschman.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
