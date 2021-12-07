Carolyn S. Rinehart

Carolyn Susan Rinehart, 78, of Shelocta, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Walter and Ruth (Bowser) Singer, she was born Aug. 9, 1943, in Saxton.
Mrs. Rinehart served as the mayor of Shelocta for 20 years. She loved playing cards and bingo and also enjoyed camping and boating. Carolyn would do anything with and for her grandkids.
She was so proud of them all. Carolyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by three children, Mark Rinehart (Nancy), of Marion Center; Robin Mikesell (Ken), of Home; and Bobby Rinehart (Lynn), of Shelocta; a brother, Robert Singer (Pam), of Florida; nine grandchildren, Nichole (Kendi), Jeremy (Kayla), Corey (Libby), Derek, Zane (Megan), Tyler (Kelsey), Logan (Cassie), Tessa and Austin; six great-grandchildren, Layla, Mila, Peyton, Aniston, Cohen and Charlie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Elwood Rinehart.
There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
