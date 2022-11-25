Carrie Ann Aukerman, 30, joined her mother and dad on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Carrie was born Nov. 3, 1992, in Latrobe, to Francis and Lisa Aukerman.
Carrie was a sweet, kind-hearted person. She did everything and anything she could to help others. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and adored all of her nieces and nephews. She was outgoing, and she enjoyed hanging out at the park with her friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Nevaeh Jacobs, and her grandmother, Donna Wilson; her siblings, Shawn Aukerman, Steven Aukerman and Kimberly Aukerman, all of Blacklick; and her two step-siblings, Francis (J.R.) Blystone and Stephanie Blystone, both of Greensburg.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Nicole, Umbraya, Dustin, Mackenzie, Skylar, Aubrey, Jayden, Lucas, Katherine and Aonna as well as an uncle, Arthur Mcguire Jr. and wife Jamie, of Saltsburg; and many cousins, uncles and aunts.
In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Treese; brother-in-law, Christopher Walker; grandfather, Robert Wilson; and uncle Thomas McAdams.
Please consider making a donation at www.bowserfh.com to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.
There will be no services.