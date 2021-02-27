Carrol Santus Kalafus

Carrol Ann Santus Kalafus, 79, of Boulder, Colo., passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born July 4, 1941, and was raised in the small western Pennsylvania coal town of Coral in Indiana County.
She graduated from Homer City High School and then worked in Pittsburgh for three years. After she married Bill, her soulmate, in 1962, they lived in several places — New Jersey, California, Virginia, the Maine coast, State College, Detroit area, before settling in Boulder, Colo., for the past 50 years.
She retired from the University of Colorado. Along the way, she earned degrees in public administration and education. Carrol was an excellent athlete, enjoying tennis, skiing, swimming, hiking and was a talented artist in oil paintings. Twice, she was president of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder and was active in the University of Colorado Women’s Club. Carrol enjoyed traveling and experiencing other cultures, especially Italy and Central America.
She has two daughters: Laura Kalafus, Denver, Colo., and Letitia Calvert (Chris), Boulder, Colo., and two grandsons: Will and Hayden Calvert. For almost 59 years Carrol and Bill enjoyed a very loving happy marriage. She was a warm, compassionate, loving woman who always gave people the benefit of the doubt. She sparkled and drew people to her with a quick smile and a little laugh. Anyone who ever met Carrol became a friend. She was a beautiful woman through to her soul. The world is a better place because of her. We mourn her passing but truly celebrate all that she was.
A celebration of her life will be held later this year at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder.
Donations can be made under her name to some organizations that she volunteered and cared for: Bridge House (https://boulderbridgehouse.org/) and The Emergency Family Assistance Association in Boulder County (https://www.efaa.org/).