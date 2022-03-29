Cary J. Yendell, 72, of Indiana, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 15, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Edward Kirby Yendell and Marion Ella (Haberland) Yendell. He married Charlene (Bush) Yendell on March 24, 1978, spending over 44 years together.
Cary was a graduate of North Allegheny High School where he later was employed as a teacher and coach of wrestling, soccer and gymnastics. In 1978, he was presented with a Heroic Action Award for putting himself in danger to save a student. He received his bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University. He also worked as an iron worker with Local 3 and a commercial property manager for Mellon Bank.
Cary enjoyed boating and fishing on the Allegheny River. Golf consumed much of his leisure time after retirement. Watching soccer and cheering for his team, Manchester City, occupied a good bit of time during the pandemic. He always looked forward to wintering in Florida.
He was a Mason, as was his father. He never met a person he could not talk to. And once someone spent time with him, he was a friend. He looked forward to the yearly beach vacations with friends that were like family to him.
He was very proud of his progeny, that they were smart, dedicated, productive, educated, moral and kind. As a former teacher, he was especially aware of the responsibilities of raising good people.
Cary will be missed by his wife, Charlene, of Indiana; and his children, Jenna Seiling (Brett), of Fairfax, Va.; and Bradley Yendell (Christine), of Bel Air, Md. He will also be remembered by his five grandchildren, Scott, Sarah, Ron, Blake and Holly; his brother, Kevin Yendell (Cathy), of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Bruce Bush (Carole), of Indiana; and sister-in-law, Barbara Miller (Bill), of Indiana. There are numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother- and father-in-law, Margaret Bush and Bernard “Beryl” Bush.
The Yendell family would like to offer special thanks to the caring staff of Communities at Indian Haven as well as the ICU staff of Indiana Regional Medical Center for their professional care and support.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Communities at Indian Haven, 1675 Saltsburg Ave., Indiana, PA 15701 or to the IRMC-ICU by making checks payable to Indiana Healthcare Foundation, 835 Hospital Rd, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.