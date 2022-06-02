Casimirro P. “Sonny” DeRubis, 85, of Armagh, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born June 1, 1936, in Dilltown, he was the son of Nicholas “Nick” and Fannie (Sporio) DeRubis.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by son Scott DeRubis and sister Catherine Fatula.
He is survived by daughter Anita Knapic and husband Mark, of Robinson; grandchildren Josalyn Knapic and husband “Alex” Kim, of South Korea; Aaron Knapic and wife Blažka, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Luke Knapic and wife Kelley, of Columbia, Md.; Seth Knapic and wife Samantha, of Vintondale; and Johanna Knapic, of Mount Lebanon; great-grandchildren Lincoln Knapic and Samson Knapic; sisters Nancy Luther and Carol Hohman, both of Dilltown; and special nephew who was like a son to Cas, Brian Price and wife Sue, of Dilltown.
Sonny enjoyed motorcycles and classic cars, and he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed dancing to a live band and also enjoyed listening to old country-western Greats: George Jones, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride. He was a retired coal miner, UMWA member and retired barber.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 until time of service at 8 p.m. today at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Future interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
