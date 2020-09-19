Casper Leo “Cap” Yankuskie, 91, of Saltsburg (Coal Town), passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Latrobe Hospital Hospice in Latrobe.
He was born Sunday, Jan. 6, 1929, in Revloc, the son of the late Leo and Marie Shank Yankuskie.
Before his retirement, he worked at Tunnelton Mining Company for 43 years as a coal miner. He was a United States Army veteran who achieved the rank of corporal. He was a member of the UMW. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Potter County, loved to polka and work on mowers.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dora Casciere Yankuskie; his son, David Yankuskie and his wife, Diane, of Coal Town; and a grandson, David Yankuskie Jr.
In addition to his parents, Leo and Marie Yankuskie, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Yankuskie, Ellsworth Yankuskie and Edward Yankuskie; and his sisters, Stella Kislak and Frances Armstrong.
At Casper’s request, there will be no viewing or services. The family would like to thank all at Latrobe Hospital Hospice for all they did and a thank you to Father Salvatore Lamendola for his kind words and his visits and also thank you to Father John Harrold. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.