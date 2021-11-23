Catharine Amanda Shoenthal, 27, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Rick and Tamara (Kelley) Shoenthal, she was born Dec. 8, 1993, in Pittsburgh.
Amanda attended and graduated from Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. She had many interests that included music, especially jazz and Celtic Women, watching baseball games at the YMCA Miracle League, listening to gossip, swimming, going four-wheeling and traveling to the Smoky Mountains and the beach. Amanda also loved her sister’s dogs, Bella and Remington.
Surviving are her parents, Rick and Tamara Shoenthal, and her sister and best friend, Megan Shoenthal, all of Indiana.
Preceding Amanda in death were her paternal grandparents, Bennett and Catharine Shoenthal; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Nancy Kelley; and an uncle, Timothy Kelley.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.