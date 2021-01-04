Catherine Ann Ondo, 72, of Homer City, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of Vincent and Joanna (Mattio) Mayausky and was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Indiana.
Catherine loved spending time with her family and friends and made everyone feel welcome and important. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and worked in finance for more than 25 years.
She is survived by her son, Eric, and wife Kelly (Scanlan) Ondo; her daughter, Melissa, and husband Nick Evans; and her granddaughters, Madison and Jordan Ondo. She is also survived by her brothers, Vince, and wife Donna Mayausky, and Jack, and wife Doris Mayausky; nephews, Jeff, and wife Donelle Mayausky and, Aaron, and wife Wittney Mayausky; niece, Kaylin Roy; and great-nephew, Dylan Roy. Many cousins and friends also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Chris Mayausky, and many aunts and uncles.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Catherine’s name.
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
