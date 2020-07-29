Catherine Ann Byers Pike, 87, of Indiana, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Moorehead House Personal Care Home.
She was born in 1933, in Johnstown, to Chester and Helen Byers.
Catherine was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, the Indiana Country Club, Sunnehanna Country Club, a volunteer for the Indiana Hospital and the Indiana Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
She attended the University of Pittsburgh where she majored in education.
Kay enjoyed gardening, volunteering in her community and spending endless hours with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter and four sons, Deborah Orkwis and husband Mark, Indiana; Jeff Pike and wife Tamme, Shamrock, Texas; Doug Pike and wife Donna, Indiana; David Pike and wife Kathy, Hollidaysburg; and Mark Pike and wife Trish, Harleysville; six grandchildren, Brianne Russell and Stephanie Orkwis, Chad Detwiler, Jason Pike, and Kayla and Victoria Pike; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, Jerry Pike, in 2014; by a daughter, Kathryn Detwiler and husband David; one sister; and two brothers.
A private graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, with Pastor Sarah Aasheim officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Hospital Auxiliary, 350 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701.