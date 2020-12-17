Catherine Bernadette Richardson, 79, Rochester Mills, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug.18, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Frank and Veronica (Mellon) Vanderhoff.
Cathy was employed as a certified nurse’s aide.
She loved taking care of others.
After her retirement, she found pleasure in traveling across the country and around the globe.
Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Kenneth, whom she wed June 9, 1962; children, Clinton, Wisconsin, Aaron, West Virginia,
and Dawn Richardson, Rochester Mills; two grandchildren, Annisa and Wenchang; and brother, Joseph Vanderhoff, California.
Preceding Cathy in death were her parents; a sister, Rita; and a brother, Frank.
As per Cathy’s request, there will not be a visitation. A private memorial service will be conducted later.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.