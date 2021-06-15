Catherine (Pyle) Elliott, 72, of Luciusboro, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 17, 1948, in Tarrtown, she was the daughter of Maxwell Pyle and Nellie (Toy) Pyle.
She retired from Sheetz, Indiana. She also worked as a custodian at International Conveyor & Rubber and at the Homer City Alliance Church, where she was a member. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Black, Blairsville; Diana Hullenbaugh and Mark Cannady, Johnstown; Shari Shirley and husband Rick, Homer City; Amira Elliott, Luciusboro; and Ayannah Elliott, Luciusboro; grandchildren, Chelsea, Amanda, Katie, Angel, Danelle and Ricky; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Evrik, Conner and Noah; sister, Dolores Boltz and husband Foster, East Brady; brothers, Jack Pyle, Chicora, and Floyd Pyle and wife, Bertha, Kittanning; sisters-in-law, Sandy Pyle, Donna Pyle and Linda Pyle; brothers-in-law, Earl Watterson and Reed Bowser; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence “Butch” Elliott, in 2019; grandson, Devon; son-in-law, Greg Black; brothers, Eugene Toy and Jerry, Arthur, Lester and George; and sisters, Nancy Bowser, Phyllis Waterson and June Pyle.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Additional visitation will be held on Thursday at Homer City Alliance Church, Homer City, from 11 a.m. until noon, when a service will be held with Pastor Jon Ditter officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717 to help with funeral costs.