Catherine J. Bosley, 75, of Vintondale, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Born March 30, 1946, in Heilwood, she was the daughter of Jay and Elma (Huffman) Uncapher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and siblings, Gertie, Thelma, Bucky, Olive and Twyla.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children, Tammy (Jeff) Verba and Gary (Lynne) Bosley; grandchildren, Meghan (Jacob) Williams; Anthony Jay (fiancée, Stephanie Lawer) Amadei; and Kayla and Branden Bosley; great-grandchildren, Connor, Gabriella and Jayden Williams and Blaze, Aria and Alonzo Amadei.
She was a retired telephone recruiter for the Red Cross. Cathy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
Interment will take place in Spruce Grove Cemetery, Penn Run.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy’s memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association or to The American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.askew-houser.com.