Catherine Jean Alexander, 100, of Indiana, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of James L. and Mary Floretta (Foster) Alexander and was born Nov. 26, 1921, in DuBois.
Jean came back home to Pennsylvania after spending 40 years in Florida.
Jean was a member of the Community Bible Church of Avon Park, Fla., under the auspices of Churches of Christ in Christian Union. Jean attended Transylvania Bible School for 18 years and spent six years at God’s Bible School. She graduated from South Florida Jr. College Nursing School, spending 25 years doing home nursing with Health Agencies, Avon Camp Association and Oaks Retirement Village in Avon Park.
Jean is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Alexander, of Homer City; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Thomas, Audrey, Blanche, Foster, James, Leroy, John and Betty.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 until the time of service at noon at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment to follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
