Catherine L. (Dishong) Carpenter, 91, of Overland Park, Kan., and formerly of Indiana, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, from the Advent Health Hospital in Merriam, Kan. The daughter of Lemmon Bird and Mary Etta (Nicholson) Dishong, she was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Hillsdale. Catherine attended Montgomery Township High School. She married Wayne L. Carpenter on Jan. 1, 1951, at the Hillsdale Wesleyan Methodist Church.
They shared 62 years of marriage together.
Catherine was currently a member of the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church in Indiana. The wife of the Rev. Wayne L. Carpenter, Catherine had served in various positions within the churches her husband pastored, including the missionary societies. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Catherine’s life was focused upon her faith and her family, with talents of homemaking, baking and hospitality.
She is survived by her two sons, Harold V. Carpenter and wife Cheryl, of Overland Park, Kan., and the Rev. Karl W. Carpenter and wife Becky, of Hagerstown, Md.; her three grandchildren, David Carpenter and wife Jennifer, of Overland Park, Kan., Charity Englund and husband Travis, of Omaha, Neb., and Barak Carpenter and wife Erin, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; her six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Mason, Emma Renee, Robert Dean, Crosby and Spencer Carpenter; her sister, Pauline Dishong, of Indiana; sister-in-law, Alma Dishong, of Newton Falls, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne, on Feb. 10, 2013; her 12 siblings: Lemmon J., Herman, Amos Dishong and sisters, Frances Allison, Jennie Degenkolb, Marie Baker, Izora Mackanos, the Rev. Ada Chess, Edith Decker, Elizabeth Douglas and her twin sisters, Lula and Beulah Dishong.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 1 p.m. funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. The Rev. Richard Price and Catherine’s son, the Rev. Karl W. Carpenter, will officiate. Interment will take place at the Montgomery Cemetery in Grant Township, Indiana County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 31 S. 12th St., Indiana, PA 15701.