Catherine L. Miller

Catherine L. (Shank) Miller, 76, of Clymer, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born April 28, 1947, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Mearl and Viola (George) Shank.
Catherine was a bartender and worked at Pike Peaks Nursery and at Bi Lo Foods in Indiana. She loved to be around family and friends. Catherine enjoyed working with her flowers and hanging wind chimes. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her son, James R. Miller and wife Tammy; four sisters, Sharon Banks, Myrtle Rowles and husband Thomas, Mary Brilhart and Connie Reefer; two brothers, James Shank and Meral Shank Jr.; one grandson, Timothy Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert James Miller; three brothers, Daniel, Donald and Timothy Shank; and one sister, Nancy Davidson.
Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Monday at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Catherine’s funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kenneth Branan officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.