Catherine Lena Reed, 89, of Homer City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her Homer City residence.
The daughter of Alfred and Mary (Hull) Hall, she was born March 31, 1932, in Newberg.
Catherine was a member of the Homer City Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed attending the senior center and taking care of all the neighborhood cats.
Surviving are her son, Charles E. (Judy) Reed, Homer City; grandchildren, Charles Reed II, Allentown, Paulette (Greg) Kishlock, Homer City, and Jerry Lee Reed II, Florida; great-grandchildren, Holly Kishlock, Homer City, Allison Kishlock, Pittsburgh, Aaron Kishlock and his wife Christian, Seatac, Wash., and Jacob Kishlock, Homer City; stepbrother, Dexter Hall, of the state of Indiana; stepsisters, Audrey Edwards, North Jackson, Ohio, and Bertha Baker, Girald, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Catherine in death were her parents; husband, Arthur; a son, Jerry Reed; and sisters, Eleanor Ruby and Juliann Holland.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Homer in Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.