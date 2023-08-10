Catherine L. (Steeves) Billingsley, 64, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 7, 1959, in Indiana.
She enjoyed cats and took care of the neighborhood cats. She also enjoyed walking, taking bike rides and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine (McAdams) Fisher, of Blairsville; son Dennis Steeves and fiancé Karry Wensel, of Blairsville; son William McConnell III, of Black Lick; grandchildren Emily Strawcutter and Kylee Wensel; brothers Thomas Steeves and wife Betsy, of Blairsville, and Clifford Steeves and wife Sylvia, of Blairsville; brother Mark Steeves and wife Leslie, of Blairsville; sister Denise Hafer and husband Bill, of Blairsville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Steeves; sister Sheryl Carroll; maternal grandparents Catherine and Clifford McAdams; and her step-father, Dennis Fisher.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
