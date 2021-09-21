Catherine May (Bensinger) Hebert went to Heaven, peacefully, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bethany Place Personal Care Home, Indiana, surrounded by her immediate family.
She was born Oct. 23, 1916, in Allentown, the oldest of five children, to J. Raymond and Florence (Slaughterback) Bensinger. Shortly thereafter they moved to Ashland to take over the Bensinger Farm.
Upon graduation from Ashland High School (one year early) she worked at the Ashland Shirt Factory where she quickly became a “Floor Lady.” Soon after she met and married Thomas Edward Hebert (Lavelle) in 1936.
They were avid card club members and loved to dance to the many “Big Bands” in their area, often dancing every night, when they could afford the 10-cent admission and still had 5 cents to split one drink.
Together they built their first home in Tamaqua. Tom got out of the coal industry after a cave-in, obtained his draftsman’s papers, picked up his family (children, Larae and Sally) and Catherine and started traveling the country, working heavy construction, until settling near Greenville, Mercer County, in 1960.
Catherine was a professional seamstress and totally devoted to her church. They joined Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Greenville, where she co-headed the “Flying Quilters” (also making baby layettes) all sent to disaster areas around the globe and here at home. She taught children’s Sunday School and one of the many Women’s Bible Study Circles for many years.
She also helped with all of the church funeral dinners and wedding receptions. Upon her husband‘s death in 1988, she used the monetary memorials she received to sew and embroider a complete set of funeral cloths, vestments, including the Pall, much needed by the church, which was always her foundation.
Later she also participated when the ladies of the church recovered all the kneelers with needle pointed symbols, emblems and complete hymn verses, another much needed replacement in the large church.
She also donated her time and skills sewing and repairing clothing for the elderly residence at St. Paul’s Home for the aging in Greenville, for 15 years, while making (full-time) draperies and slip covers for L. L. Keck and Sons, also in Greenville.
Catherine was an active life member and officer of the Reynolds VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post# 7599. She was an officer in the Dames of Malta and active in the PTA during her daughter’s elementary and high school years.
Catherine canned and bottled everything from root beer to pickles, ketchup, cherries, apple butter, and all fruits and vegetables imaginable. Her fingers were never idle.
Catherine is survived by her two daughters, Larae Hebert and (John Morgani Jr.), of Indiana; and Sally Hebert Staude and children, Elliot Thomas and Catherine Laura, of Dover, N.H., and Paul James (Army), currently stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. She is also survived by her only sister, Ruth (Bensinger) Moyer, of Philadelphia; many nieces and nephews; grand- and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; and three brothers, Daniel, Clyde and Lewis Bensinger.
Endless thanks to Ombudsman Debi Gressley; Pastor Joyce Dix Weiers; neighbors, Barb and Ray Homa, Jim and Lucinda Szalankiewicz and Mary Beth Marcoline; exceptional caregivers at Bethany Place, Susie, Paula, September and Sharon M., as well as the kitchen, housekeeping, med room staff and aides; and the Via Quest Hospice Team of Alexis, Jaime, Stephanie, Darren, Kathy Q., P. Doug, Tracy and Onnie.
Thanks to all of the Morgani family members and numerous friends, sending hundreds of cards and flowers, and to Fred and Ellen Musser, who considered Catherine a “family” member, their cards, gifts and flowers brightened her days so often.
A celebration of Catherine’s life for Catherine’s immediate family and close friends and neighbors will be hosted at a later date.
Catherine’s private services were held Saturday, Sept. 18, (due to grandchildren’s tight traveling schedule), at Christ Lutheran Church, Elderton (Gastown), and burial by Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, took place at Grove Chapel Cemetery, Indiana.
What a special woman and mother!
Cards may be sent care of Larae Hebert (Morganti) at 2868 Creekside Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Memorials may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 155, Elderton, PA 15736 or Indiana Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701 in memory of Catherine’s beloved “rescue” Kitty-Blackie.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to one of the aforementioned organizations.