Catherine M. “Katie” Mistretta, 92, of Richmond, Va., died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Richmond.
She was the daughter of Matthew and Rose Mikeska and was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Josephine.
Catherine was a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Church in Richmond, Va. She enjoyed reading and playing cards.
Catherine is survived by her two daughters, Susan M. (Charles) States and Grace M. (Mel) Siple; granddaughter, Katie E. (Berkeley) Goodloe; great-granddaughter, Ella Jane Goodloe; her sister, Magdalene Volk; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters and three brothers.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
Interment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
