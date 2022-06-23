Catherine M. (Sgro) Shimmel, 90, of Indiana, died at her home Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Born Feb. 28, 1932, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Anthony Sgro and Florence (Marino) Sgro.
She was a widow of George J. Shimmel, who died Jan. 24, 2006. They had been married for 48 years at the time of his passing.
A graduate of Indiana High School, Catherine’s career was that of a stay-at-home mother. She proudly helped raise a family of two daughters, one son and later was a grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight. She deeply loved her family and loved caring for them. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, always making special dishes for those celebrating birthdays and special occasions. Catherine was the glue that kept her family together. She was also an avid reader.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, of Indiana.
She is remembered by her children Mary Catherine Shimmel, of Indiana, Florence Prato (Anthony), of Indiana, and John Shimmel (Sandi), of Fulshear; her loving grandchildren who called her their “MeMe” are Brian Prato, Tom Prato (Kara), Catherine Tyger (James), T.J. Schraden, Alisa Shimmel (Alex) and Emily Shimmel. Her great-grandchildren are Rowan Prato, Evelyn Prato, Gabriel Prato, Tenley Prato, Harper Prato, Bane Tyger, Lincoln Tyger and Mia Grace Dominguez Shimmel. Catherine is also remembered by her sister Florence Marshall, of Valencia; brother-in-law Andrew Shimmel, of Homer City; many nieces and nephews; her dear friend Bean; and by her four-footed friends, Peaches and Ariel.
In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by nine other brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. William Lechnar as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Allegheny General Hospital ICU and the VNA Hospice of Indiana County for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: VNA Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana PA 15701, or to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1020 W. State Street, Baden, PA 15005.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.rbfh.net.