Cathie Lin (Wolfe) Wanchisn, 64, of Clymer, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born July 20, 1957, in Newport News, Va., she was happily married to her husband, Charles H. Wanchisn, for more than 46 years.
Cathie was a 1975 graduate of Indiana High School. She went on to study at Greater Johnstown Vo-Technical School and Mount Aloysius. She was employed for more than 20 years at IRMC as a respiratory therapist and a sleep lab technician. She also operated her own pet grooming service in her home for 15 years.
Cathie was an excellent baker and cook. Her excellent seamstress skills allowed her to make clothing just by seeing a photo. She always enjoyed going to the Outer Banks, camping, gardening and going to concerts. She especially enjoyed Joe Walsh, Eric Clapton and The Guess Who.
She is survived by her husband, Charles, and her children, Angela Huey (Pete), of Allison Park, and Jared Wanchisn (Kristy), of Clymer. Her sister, Lisa Johnston, of Monroe City, Mo., also survives her. Cathie’s five grandchildren include: Liam Huey, Calla Huey, Adelyn Huey, Westin Wanchisn and Kaydyn Wanchisn. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved being their Nana. Her nephews Ian, Matthew and Duncan Johnston survive her as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard E. and Betty (Boyd) Wolfe, and her brother, Michael L. Wolfe.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer. Her funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made in honor of Cathie to the Superficial Siderosis Research Alliance at https://ssra.livingwithss.com.
