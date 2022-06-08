Cathy Anne Scott

Cathy Anne (Kim) Scott, a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, was reunited with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the age of 70.
Born April 2, 1952, in Colver, she was the daughter of George and Elma (Long) Kim.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbi DiDomenico.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jack, and their children, Jack Jr. (Cathy), George (Tammy), Jill, Keith (Natasha), Hailee, India and Isaiah. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, one great-grandson, six siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cathy absolutely loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and treats for her family.
Competitive in nature, she loved to play cards and games, especially dominoes.
She was a deeply spiritual woman and a proud member of The Lighthouse, Morning Star Ministries Church of Cherry Tree.
Always with a compassionate heart, Cathy and Jack sponsored countless exchange students and welcomed several foster children into their home over the years.
Cathy’s most defining characteristic was most definitely her giving spirit.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Lighthouse, Morning Star Ministries, 4886 Route 240, Cherry Tree. Flowers may be delivered directly to the church.
Arrangements are in the care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc. in Nanty-Glo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.askew-houser.com.