Cathy Jean Polinsky, 72, of Homer City, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude (Ramsey) Troxell and was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Strongstown.
Cathy was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption and was retired from Bilo, Homer City, where she worked at the deli counter. She loved walking the Hoodlebug Trail with her friends, reading and watching her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers!
She is survived by her husband, Stephen T. Polinsky, of Homer City; her sons, Brian and wife Maria, of Pittsburgh, and Mark and wife Andrea, of Austin, Texas; and her grandson, Matthew, of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her brother, William and wife Pat, of Temple, Texas; and her nieces and nephews: Nicole, Steve, Curtis, Keith, Tracey and Danielle.
She was preceded in death by her her parents, Raymond and Gertrude Troxell; her in-laws, Steve and Helen Polinsky; and her brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Carol Burdon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.