Cathy Jean Waugaman, 69, of Shelocta, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 1, 1953, in Punxsutawney, the daughter of Violet J. (Foltz) and Ronald L. Skinner, Sr.
Cathy was a 1971 graduate of Marion Center High School. She was a faithful member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Gastown, where she served as the financial secretary for many years. She retired in 2018 from Elderton State Bank after 25 years of service. She previously worked as secretary at Evergreen Motors, where she met her husband of 48 years. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, attending NASCAR races, riding motorcycles and going to camp in Tylersburg. Cathy loved taking rides in antique cars with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, William J. “Bill” Waugaman, whom she married on March 30, 1974; son William J. (Nikki) Waugaman Jr., of Eau Claire; daughter Becky (Andy Rupert) Waugaman, of Kittanning; and her grandchildren Jake, Luke, Dylan, Dave and Alex.
Cathy is also survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy (Jeff) Wofford Worthington; her nieces Kiersten (Shannon) Wofford, Kourtney Wofford, Jamie Waugaman, Morgan Skinner, Megan Skinner and Katie Skinner; her nephews Nate Pyles, Andrew Skinner and Austin Waugaman; and numerous close friends.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronald L. Skinner, Jr.; and sister-in-law Sharon Skinner.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta, with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy’s memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 205 Gastown Rd, Shelocta, PA 15774 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cathy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the physicians, nurses and staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center of Butler.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or for anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Cathy’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.