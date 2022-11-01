Cecelia M. (Meterko) Davis, 90, of Northern Cambria, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
The daughter of Michael and Mary M. (Soltis) Meterko Sr., she was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Raytown.
Cecelia was a lifetime member of SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Urey, where she was a longtime choir member.
She was a graduate of Montgomery Township High School in Arcadia.
Cecelia worked a wide variety of jobs during her career. She was employed as a seamstress for 10 years at the Barnesboro Shirt Factory/Van Heusen Factory and for seven years at the Patton Shirt Factory.
For three years, Cecelia worked in the deep coal mines of the Greenwich Collieries. As a nurse’s aide, she had been employed at several Indiana nursing homes, as well as the former Mountain View Manor nursing home in Hillsdale.
Cecelia greatly enjoyed being a part of her family’s dairy and beef farm, so it is not surprising that some of her favorite pastimes were vegetable gardening, canning, cooking, milking cows and going deer hunting.
An accomplished cook, she volunteered her cooking skills to assist with various functions at local churches.
Cecelia married Arthur H. Davis on Aug. 9, 1958. They shared 56 years of marriage together until his death on Dec. 30, 2014.
She is survived by her six children: Sheila C. Weaver and husband Daniel, of Northern Cambria; twin sons, Myron H. Davis and wife Sandra, of Alverda, and Byron M. Davis, of Northern Cambria; her second set of twins, Gordon H. Davis and wife Pamela, of Northern Cambria, and Tonya M. Kunsman and husband Michael, of LaJose; and Shawn C. Davis and wife Carrie, of Cherry Tree; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Vladimer Meterko, of Arkansas.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Mark Anthony Kunsman; three infant great-grandchildren; and her five brothers, Andrew, Emil, Michael “Bill” Jr., Dan and Aaron “Ron” Meterko.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. There will be 7 p.m. Panachida service during the Thursday evening visitation.
An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Urey on Friday with the V. Rev. Fr. Mark Meholick as celebrant. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church Cemetery in Urey.
Memorial contributions in honor of Cecelia may be made to her church, SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, and mailed in care of: V. Rev. Fr. Mark Meholick, 102 N. Third St., DuBois, PA 15801.
