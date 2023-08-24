Cecelia S. (Zona) Henigin, 87, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The daughter of Alexander and Emma (Balough) Zona, she was born June 21, 1936, in Livermore.
Cecelia graduated from Elders Ridge High School, Class of 1954.
Cecelia was a member of SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, founding member and member of the women’s choir, director of the funeral choir and cantor for 26 years. She was also a member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Theresa #562, Historical Society of the Blairsville Area, and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her seven children: Richard H. (Robin), of Blairsville, Ronald J. (Amy Jo), of Blairsville, Susan A. (Paul) McConnell, of Blairsville, Joseph S. (Cheryl), of Blairsville, David F. (Diana “Dee” Cavender), of Indiana, Lisa (Steve) Salley, of Sterling, Va., and Patrick L. (Kimberly A.), of Blairsville; 15 grandchildren: Stephanie Moore, Matthew Henigin, Ada Dierker, Nellie Huba, William McConnell, Alexis Caldwell, Joshua Henigin, Jordyn Henigin, Karlee Kukura, John David Henigin, Benjamin Salley, Zachary Salley, Alexander Salley, Katherine Henigin and Garrett Henigin; 13 great-grandchildren: Nicholas Moore, Maxwell Bencic, Callum Moore, Gavin Henigin, Aubrey Henigin, Lucy Moore, Ezra Henigin, Brayden Post, Will Dierker, Maeve Dierker, Jack Huba, Kenzie Kukura and Lennon O’Brien; two sisters, Amy Henigin, of Moneta, Va., and Betty Gillespie, of Dayton, Ohio, and two sisters-in-law Virginia Zona, of Clarksburg, and Myrna Zona, of Blairsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert F. Henigin, on Sept. 5, 2006; three sisters, Emma Kodobocz, Louise Csanyi and Mary Linko; and three brothers, Joseph Zona, Alexander Zona Jr. and John Zona Sr.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in the SS Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
