Cecil Ambrose Gearhart, 81, of Smicksburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1940, in Smicksburg to Fred Oscar and Helen Leona (Keller) Gearhart.
Cecil was a lifetime resident of Smicksburg and was a member of Trade City Lutheran Church. He retired as a heavy equipment operator working in the local coal industry. In his younger years, Cecil enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a talented woodworker.
His memory will be cherished by his brother, Elwood Oscar Gearhart and wife Lynette, of Home; nephew, Chris Gearhart and wife Pam, of Marion Center; niece, Brenda Rummel, of Rural Valley; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be privately held. Interment will be in Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery, West Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Arrangements were handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Cecil’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.